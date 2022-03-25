Italy out of World Cup race: How many Euro winners have been there before?

Italy conceded a last minute goal against North Macedonia to get eliminated from the 2022 World Cup playoffs in Palermo on Friday. It became the second country to win the European Championship and not play in the World Cup in the 21st Century.

Italy finished second in Group C and was forced into playoffs against North Macedonia, wherein Aleandar Trajkovski scored a stunner in stoppage time put Italia's hopes of playing Qatar, to bed.

Previously Greece (2004) and Denmark (1992) have won the European Championship and have not qualified for the World Cup finals.

In 2004, Greece surprised Europe after beating Portugal 0-1 in the final in Lisbon, but failed to earn qualification in the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany. In the qualifiers, the team finished fourth in Group 2 and was knocked out in the group stage itself.

In case of Denmark, the team beat Germany 2-0 in the fiinals of the 1992 uropean Championships, but failed to earn qualifications, finishing third in Group 3, with Spain topping its group and gaining automatic qualification.