Italy's Zaniolo suffers second serious knee injury in 2020

Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo will undergo surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee just weeks after recovering from a similar injury in his right knee, his club AS Roma said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old limped out of Monday's Nations League match against the Netherlands in obvious pain after what looked like an innocuous tackle.

READ| Second Greece player tests positive for COVID-19

“Nicolo Zaniolo will undergo surgery on Wednesday after MRI scans today confirmed the player has suffered a complete tear to the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee,” Roma said in a statement.

Zaniolo was previously out of action for the first six months of this year after the first injury, which he suffered during a 2-1 defeat to Juventus in January.

He returned to action against Napoli on July 5 and scored arguably one of the best goals of the Serie A season in a 6-1 win at SPAL with a run from the halfway line which left several defenders in his wake.

READ| Belgium’s Brandon Mechele tests positive for COVID-19

He was making his seventh appearance for Italy on Monday. Zaniolo was with Fiorentina as a youth before joining Serie B side Virtus Entella in 2016, where he spent one season and made his professional debut.

He was signed by Inter Milan for the 2017-18 season but played only for its youth team and then joined AS Roma where his talent began to flourish.