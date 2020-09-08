Football Football Italy's Zaniolo suffers second serious knee injury in 2020 The 21-year-old limped out of Monday's Nations League match against the Netherlands in obvious pain after what looked like an innocuous tackle. Reuters 08 September, 2020 14:56 IST Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo - Getty Images Reuters 08 September, 2020 14:56 IST Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo will undergo surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee just weeks after recovering from a similar injury in his right knee, his club AS Roma said on Tuesday.The 21-year-old limped out of Monday's Nations League match against the Netherlands in obvious pain after what looked like an innocuous tackle.READ| Second Greece player tests positive for COVID-19 “Nicolo Zaniolo will undergo surgery on Wednesday after MRI scans today confirmed the player has suffered a complete tear to the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee,” Roma said in a statement.Zaniolo was previously out of action for the first six months of this year after the first injury, which he suffered during a 2-1 defeat to Juventus in January.He returned to action against Napoli on July 5 and scored arguably one of the best goals of the Serie A season in a 6-1 win at SPAL with a run from the halfway line which left several defenders in his wake.READ| Belgium’s Brandon Mechele tests positive for COVID-19 He was making his seventh appearance for Italy on Monday. Zaniolo was with Fiorentina as a youth before joining Serie B side Virtus Entella in 2016, where he spent one season and made his professional debut.He was signed by Inter Milan for the 2017-18 season but played only for its youth team and then joined AS Roma where his talent began to flourish. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos