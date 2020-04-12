Football Football Vidal's tough time and chatting with Ter Stegen - Rakitic takes the 90-second challenge Ivan Rakitic was up against the clock in Barcelona's 90-second challenge. Peter Hanson 12 April, 2020 19:29 IST Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic took part in a quickfire question and answer session on his club's social-media channels, titled the 90-second challenge. - Getty Images Peter Hanson 12 April, 2020 19:29 IST Staying entertained during lockdown as the world attempts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic can unquestionably be tricky.For football stars it is just as important to maintain an active mind to while away the oft tedious, but essential, hours spent at home. Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic took part in a quickfire question and answer session on his club's social-media channels, titled the 90-second challenge.Rakitic pondered several topics and revealed which team-mate is struggling more than others.Below is a full run-down of his replies:Staying at home is? BoredomWhat do you miss the most? FriendsWhich team-mate do you speak to the most? (Marc-Andre) Ter StegenWhat series did you last watch? El GanadorWhat's the best thing about being at home? FamilyAnd the worst? BoredomLockdown without the internet or without family? Without family At this point, Barca provided a comical interlude which read: "*Disclaimer - we all know no one cares more about family more than Ivan. We also know anyone can have a lapse when they are in a rush!"Which team-mate lives closest to you? [Lionel] MessiIs your mobile battery lasting less at the moment? No more, but much, much moreWhat is your favourite place in the house? Now - the gymWhich family member do you speak to the most? My in-lawsFrom 0-10 how are you coping with lockdown? 10Which social network do you use the most? InstagramWho's having the worst time in lockdown? Arturo VidalAnd the best? Ter StegenFavourite board game? LudoAt the end of the session Rakitic was told he had answered one more question than his coach Quique Setien to which he replied with a grin: "Okay, that's important!" Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos