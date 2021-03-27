Ivory Coast, Morocco latest teams to qualify for Cup of Nations finals

The Ivory Coast and Morocco added their names to the list of qualifiers for the next Africa Cup of Nations after they booked a place in the 24-team field on Friday.

The Ivorians won 3-0 away in Niger with captain Serge Aurier playing a central role with an early goal and two assists in the win. It secured a top two finish for the Ivorians in Group K. A goalless draw away in neighbouring Mauritania meant Morocco finished top of Group E.

Congo kept up second place in Group I when it held already-qualified Senegal to a goalless draw in Brazzaville. Congo is two points above third paced Guinea Bissau, which had condemned Eswatini to bottom place in the group when it won 3-1 in Manzini earlier on Friday. It means Guinea Bissau must beat Congo at home in its last qualifier on Tuesday to take a place in the finals.

A shock 3-1 home win for the Cape Verde Islands - its first of the campaign - over Cameroon put it second in Group F and it now needs only draw in its last game away at Mozambique on Tuesday to qualify. Cape Verde came from a goal down to register a convincing win over next year’s tournament host.

But if it loses, Mozambique will qualify in its place for the first time since 2010.

There are now 16 countries qualified for the finals in Cameroon in January with the rest of the places to be decided over the next four days.