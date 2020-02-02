IWL: Sandhiya, Sumithra score in Sethu FC's 3-0 thumping of Kickstart

Defending Indian Women's League champion Sethu FC continued its winning run with a 3-0 win against Kickstart at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Sunday.

Sandhiya (12', 90'), who is in fine goal-scoring form, added another brace while Sumithra (39') scored a screamer from 30 yards out.

The intention was clear from the word go and the Madurai-based team didn't need to wait for more than 12 minutes to open the scoring. Jabamani Tudu intercepted a long ball and lobbed it to Amsavalli, who, operating on the right flank, played a throughball for Sandhiya, who dinked it over the goalkeeper's head to put the defending champion ahead.

Read: ISL: FC Goa confirms Sergio Lobera exit

Sethu upped the ante in pursuit of a second goal which came in the 39th minute. Following an array of attacking movements by Anita Basnet and Sandhiya, the goalkeeper intervened and thwarted the attack. The rebound fell to Sumithra, who, from 30 yards out, found the back of the net with a powerful drive.

In the dying moments of the match, Sandhiya tucked in her second goal of the afternoon to take her tally to seven for the season, second only to Gokulam Kerala's Sabitra Bhandari, who has already scored 14 goals in three outings.

Sumithra breached the defence and picked out Sandhiya, who rounded the goalkeeper and tapped it home.

Sethu moved up to nine points from four matches with this win, while Kickstart remains on six points having played the same number of matches. Kickstart will take on BBK DAV in its next outing at 12 noon on Wednesday before Sethu plays Baroda FA at the same time on the Thursday.

Points table as of February 2.

Group A