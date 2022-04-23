IWL 2022: Gokulam Kerala thrashes Hans FC 9-0

Gokulam Kerala continued to show its dominance in the Indian Women's League as it bagged another emphatic 9-0 victory over Hans Women FC here on Saturday.

The Malabar side completely dominated the game, riding on the brilliance of India international Manisha Kalyan who scored a brace.

Captain Dangmei Grace scored the opener for Gokulam in the first minute of the game. A screamer from Ashalata Devi in the 18th minute increased the lead to 2-0.

Manisha then struck twice in the 21st and 26th minutes before she turned provider for Ghanaian international Elshaddai in the first half of added time.

Before that, defender Samiksha struck from a long-ranger in the 45th minute as Gokulam led 6-0 at halftime.

Gokulam continued the mayhem in the second half with Elshaddai scoring her second goal of the day in the 47th minute.

Substitute Win Theingi Tun made it 8-0 in the 66th minute with a headed goal from a beautiful Dalima Chhibber cross.

Finally, Jyoti completed the route by tapping in a rebound from Hans custodian.

After the win, Gokulam remained at the top of the table with nine points from three matches without conceding a single goal so far.

In another match, PIFA and Sirvodem SC played out a goalless draw.