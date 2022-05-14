IWL 2022: Sethu FC registers routine win over Odisha Police, maintains unbeaten run

Sethu FC picked up a comfortable 3-0 win over Odisha Police in its Indian Women’s League here on Friday.

The former champion was at the top of its game right from kickoff. It found its breakthrough in the 27th minute as Sandhiya Ranganathan gave Sethu FC the lead via a powerful shot into the bottom corner.

Devneta Roy made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute as she beat the goalkeeper from inside the box. Sethu FC took the driver's seat in the game and looked certain to take the three points home.

In the 68th minute, Renu Rani stepped in to make it 3-0. Sandhiya’s dangerous cross was misjudged by the Odisha Police goalkeeper and Renu only had to direct the ball towards the goal.

With the three points in the bag, Sethu FC registered its eighth consecutive victory to take the provisional top spot on the league table.

In the other match of the day, PIFA Sports held ARA FC to a 1-1 draw.

The team from Ahmedabad took the lead in the early stage of the game and showed much composure behind the ball.

Skipper Anju made a penetrating run through the PIFA Sports defence and caught the goalkeeper out from distance to make it 1-0 in ARA FC’s favour in the 15th minute.

PIFA Sports kept pressuring the ARA FC defence with Nisilia Majaw coming tantalisingly close to scoring in the 71st minute.

Finally, it was the substitute Akanksha Kandalkar who pulled one back for the Mumbai side in the 73rd minute.

The forward controlled the ball off a corner kick, beat a defender and took her chance from the edge of the box to find the back of the net.