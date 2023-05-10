IWL: Odisha FC profits as Sethu, Kickstart draw; Eastern Sporting seals last 8 spot

In a top of the table clash, Sethu Madurai FC and Kickstart FC played out a goalless draw in a Group B match in the Hero Indian Women’s League here on Wednesday.

The result preserved Sethu’s unbeaten run while breaking its perfect record so far and also kept Kickstart’s five-match unbeaten streak alive. For the latter though, it came at the cost of dropping a place on the table.

Both sides were evenly matched throughout the match, with both missing multiple opportunities to take the lead, and failing to apply the finishing touches.

For Sethu, the result was tougher to digest. The former champion was presented with far cleaner chances, only to be thwarted by an imperious Maibam Linthoigambi Devi in the Kickstart goal.

Linthoi was at her best in the 22nd minute when a defensive error from a Priyangka Devi cross gifted Kajol Dsouza with a chance to score the opener.

The forward has scored nine in the league so far, and struck hard and true, only for a diving Linthoi to deny her from point blank range.

Another brilliant save came soon after, this time from an Apurna Narzary effort. Having twisted and turned away from her markers, Narzary curled a shot destined for the far corner to see a diving Linthoi somehow palming it away.

Kickstart had its own share of lost attempts, Laishram Bibicha Devi and Devneta Roy both creating chances but unable to finish them off.

Odisha FC beats Celtic Queens, rises to second in Group B

Odisha FC profited from the draw between Sethu and Kickstart to rise a place in the table, with its 3-0 victory over Celtic Queens FC at the Shahibaug Police Stadium. While the quarterfinalists from the group have been decided with one round of games yet to be played, the spot gained could prove to be huge in terms of the draw for the next round.

Odisha took the lead through Faustina Worwornyo’s goal in the third minute of the game and from there on there was no stopping them.

Bannya Kabiraj doubled their lead in the first half added time, and S Lynda Kom put the game to bed in the dying seconds of the game.

Eastern Sporting cements quarters spot

Eastern Sporting Union picked up a narrow but crucial win against CRPF in their Group B match at the TransStadia.

A 52nd-minute goal from Irom Prameshwori Devi was enough for the former Hero IWL champion to bag the victory.

The win also guaranteed its spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament with one group stage game yet to be played.

Churchill Brothers register first three points in style

At the Shahibaug Police Stadium, Churchill Brothers recorded its first win of the season, beating Lords FA Kochi 3-1.

In a keenly fought game, Riya Sharma scored two minutes before half time to give Churchill the lead at the break.

Within 10 minutes of the second period, Kathleen Rodriguez slotted home a penalty to draw Lords FA level. The goal was her eighth of the season, the third highest tally in the league.

The difference though came in the final 15 minutes of the game. Saniya scored a second for Churchill in the 79th minute, and then got one more in injury time to ensure that the Goan outfit picked up their first win of the season.