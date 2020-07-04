Football Football J-League restarts after four-month halt due to pandemic All 18 J-League teams were in action on Saturday, and the nine games were played without fans. Meanwhile, Japan’s popular pro baseball league had restarted last month. PTI 04 July, 2020 18:41 IST Yokohama F. Marinos was crowned the 2019 J-League champion (File Photo). - AFC.com PTI 04 July, 2020 18:41 IST Japan’s professional football league restarted on Saturday after a four-month break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.All 18 top-flight teams were in action, and the nine games were played without fans. Japan’s popular pro baseball league restarted last month, also without fans.READ | Japan’s J-League set to resume play in stadiums without fans The first division of the J-League suspended play in February after only one round of matches had been played.It is expected to gradually start allowing fans to enter the stadiums later this month although that could be delayed with Tokyo reporting a steady increase in COVID-19 cases.Japan has reported just under 1,000 deaths from the virus, in a population of 126 million.A key J-League match saw defending champion Yokohama facing the Urawa Reds in Saitama, just on the outskirts of Tokyo. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos