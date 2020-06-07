Football Football He needs to be more grown up - Emre Can on Sancho haircut row Emre Can's words came after his Borussia Dortmund teammate Jadon Sancho was fined by the DFL for breaking coronavrus guidelines to get haircuts at home. AFP Berlin 07 June, 2020 09:10 IST Jadon Sancho was fined by the German league after photos emerged of him getting his hair styled at home, with neither the player nor the hairdresser wearing any personal protective equipment. - Getty Images AFP Berlin 07 June, 2020 09:10 IST Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can called on team mate Jadon Sancho to be “more grown up” on Saturday, after the England winger was involved in an off-field bust-up over a haircut.“Jadon is a great guy, but he needs to be a bit cleverer with certain things,” Can told Sky Sports after the two players linked up to score the winner in Dortmund's 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin.RELATED| Dortmund beats Hertha to maintain faint title hopes “Obviously everyone needs to get their hair cut sometimes, but he needs to be a bit cleverer and a bit more grown up,” added the former Liverpool and Juventus star.Sancho and his Borussia Dortmund teammate Manuel Akanji were both fined by the German league on Friday for breaking stringent coronavrus guidelines to get haircuts at home.Photos emerged of Sancho, 20, and 24-year-old Swiss defender Akanji having their hair styled in their respective homes, with neither the players nor the hairdresser wearing any personal protective equipment.RELATED| Sancho, Akanji fined for defying virus controls for haircuts “We need to guide Jadon a bit. He can't afford to make mistakes like that in the future, and we can always talk to him about that as a team,” said Can.“It doesn't annoy us, but we know he has to be more disciplined with some things.“I don't think he does it on purpose to cause a scandal. Maybe he just trusts people too much sometimes.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos