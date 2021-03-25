Football Football Jamaica, U.S. friendly to go ahead despite positive COVID-19 tests Two Jamaica players who tested positive for COVID-19 did not have high-risk contact with other players and has prompted the go-ahead for the friendly in Austria on Thursday. Reuters 25 March, 2021 21:37 IST Two Jamaica players have tested positive for COVID-19 but a friendly against the United States in Austria will go ahead as scheduled on Thursday, U.S. Soccer said. (Representative Image) - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 25 March, 2021 21:37 IST Two Jamaica players have tested positive for COVID-19 but a friendly against the United States in Austria will go ahead as scheduled on Thursday, U.S. Soccer said.The unidentified players did not have any high-risk contact with any other players or staff prior to, or following, their arrival in Austria for the match in Neustadt which will be played in an empty stadium.Two other members of the Jamaican delegation also had positive tests and were placed into isolation.READ | Premier League 2021-22 season to kick off on Aug. 14 They have since received two consecutive negative test results, and following UEFA and U.S. Soccer protocols have been deemed eligible."As always, U.S. Soccer’s top priority is the health and safety of its players and staff. U.S. Soccer is committed to following the health practices outlined by the CDC and in the U.S. Soccer Return to Play protocols," said U.S. Soccer in a statement. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.