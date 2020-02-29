Lewis strike guides Norwich to stunning win over Leicester

Norwich City boosted its survival hopes as a spectacular first Premier League goal from Jamal Lewis secured a 1-0 win over Leicester City.

Left-back Lewis' only previous senior strike came against Chelsea in the FA Cup in 2018, but a low, angled drive beat Kasper Schmeichel with 20 minutes remaining at Carrow Road.

Dennis Praet had hit the base of the post in a first half Leicester controlled, while the visitor was frustrated four minutes after the restart when a superb opener from Kelechi Iheanacho was ruled out following a VAR review, the striker having controlled the ball with his hand.

However, Schmeichel was twice forced into saves from powerful Ondrej Duda drives, and an improved Norwich spell resulted in the crucial goal.

Daniel Farke's team moves to within four points of safety, having played a game more than its relegation rivals, while Leicester - missing Jamie Vardy on Friday - remains third but has now won just once in its last seven outings in the league.