Football Football Newcastle United signs left-back Jamal Lewis from Norwich The 22-year-old joins the Premier League club on a five-year deal. Reuters 09 September, 2020 12:08 IST Jamal Lewis played 100 games in all competitions for Norwich City since making his debut in 2017. - REUTERS Reuters 09 September, 2020 12:08 IST Newcastle United has signed Northern Ireland left back Jamal Lewis from Championship side Norwich City on a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.Newcastle did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported it paid around GBP 15 million (USD 19.52 million) for the 22-year-old who had three years left on his contract at Norwich, which was relegated from the Premier League last season.ALSO READ | Everton signs midfielder Doucoure from WatfordLewis played 100 games in all competitions for Norwich since making his debut in 2017.'Unexpected'“It was a little bit unexpected but it was something that I was obviously looking forward to when I heard that there was serious interest, so I’m delighted to be here now,” Lewis told the club website nufc.co.uk. "With Newcastle my ambition is to be one of the best left-backs in the Premier League."Love it, Jamal! — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 8, 2020 Lewis’s signing follows the arrival of winger Ryan Fraser and striker Callum Wilson as manager Steve Bruce looks to build a side that pushes for a top-half finish after ending 13th last term.Newcastle begins its new Premier League campaign at West Ham United on Saturday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos