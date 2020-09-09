Newcastle United signs left-back Jamal Lewis from Norwich

Newcastle United has signed Northern Ireland left back Jamal Lewis from Championship side Norwich City on a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Newcastle did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported it paid around GBP 15 million (USD 19.52 million) for the 22-year-old who had three years left on his contract at Norwich, which was relegated from the Premier League last season.

Lewis played 100 games in all competitions for Norwich since making his debut in 2017.

'Unexpected'

“It was a little bit unexpected but it was something that I was obviously looking forward to when I heard that there was serious interest, so I’m delighted to be here now,” Lewis told the club website nufc.co.uk.

"With Newcastle my ambition is to be one of the best left-backs in the Premier League."



Lewis’s signing follows the arrival of winger Ryan Fraser and striker Callum Wilson as manager Steve Bruce looks to build a side that pushes for a top-half finish after ending 13th last term.

Newcastle begins its new Premier League campaign at West Ham United on Saturday.