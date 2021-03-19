Musiala, Wirtz receive first call-ups to Germany squad

Teenage midfielders Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich and Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen received maiden call-ups to the Germany squad as coach Joachim Loew announced his 26-man squad on Friday for this month's World Cup qualifiers.

Stuttgart-born Musiala, 18, opted for Germany even though he was raised in England, a team which he represented at the youth level.

The midfielder last month announced his decision to play for Germany hours after he became the youngest English scorer in the Champions League aged 17 when he netted for Bayern in a 4-1 last-16 first leg win over Lazio in Rome.

The 17-year-old Wirtz has represented Germany at several youth levels, including three games for the Under-21 side.

Germany's Premier League players arriving from England have been granted special exemptions from COVID-19 quarantine restrictions as long as they provide a negative test result not more than 24 hours old at the time of their departure.

Bayern Munich has seven players in the squad.

Germany hosts Iceland (March 25), visits Romania (March 28) and welcomes North Macedonia (March 31) in what will be Loew's final World Cup qualifiers before he steps down at the end of this year's June-July European Championship.