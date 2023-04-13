FIFA World Cup 2014 Golden Boot winner James Rodriguez became available on the transfer market after the player and his current club Olympiakos terminated his contract mutually.

“Olympiakos FC and James Rodríguez have decided to terminate their cooperation,” the club said in a statement. “James will always be part of our club and a member of the ‘red-and-white’ family. We want to thank him for his service, and we wish him every success in the future.”

James became the third-most expensive transfer in Real Madrid’s history when he joined Los Blancos after impressing in Brazil in 2014 and went on to win the Champions League twice with the team.

After falling in the pecking order for the La Liga side, the Columbian joined Bayern Munich on loan, where he won five major trophies before making a shock move to the mid-table Premier League side Everton.

Playing under current Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, he scored six times and since has been on the decline, moving to Saudi Pro League side Al Rayyan, the next season.

Coming to Olympiakos this season, the 31-year-old scored five goals so far and has not played since February due to an injury. Meanwhile, his agent Jorge Mendes has hinted a move to Turkey for the midfielder.

“I would like to thank everyone for all the time that we have spent together,” James tweeted. “Although we are going our separate ways, I feel that I will always be a member and welcomed in the family of the great port Piraeus. I wish all the best to Olympiacos and every success in the future.”

