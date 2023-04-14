Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, Super Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan eyes 3 points; JFC 0-0 ATKMB update after 10 mins

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Super Cup 2023 fixture between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan happening at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Friday. This is Mayank bringing you all the updates.
Super Cup 2023: Follow for the live action, updates, stats and highlights from the Super Cup fixture between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode on Friday.
Coner-Kick: Pratik concedes a corner kick while doing his defensive duties. Petratos takes the kick, a curling-in ball but nothing solid to convert this ball.
Chance! Ritwik wins the long ball and goes for a solo run from the left channel, he attempts a shot which is saved well by Vishal Kaith.
JFC still holds the majority percentage of ball possession after the first eight minutes. Both teams are yet to show their true colours as the ball has been kept in the midfield mostly.
Daniel Chima Chukwu seemed to have injured himself while making a run from the midfield, he is on the ground and the game comes to an initial halt.
Jamshedpur holds the ball possession for the initial moments.
We are underway at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.
All the pre-match proceedings are done and the ISL 21/22 Shield winners are up against the reigning ISL champions.
15 minutes to the kick-off.
- Goalkeepers: Arsh Anwar Shaikh, Debnath Mondal, Vishal Kaith.
- Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Asish Rai, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Tiri, Florentin Pogba, Pritam Kotal, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Deepak Tangri.
- Midfielders: Abhishek Suryavanshi, Carl McHugh, Engson Ningombam, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Lenny Rodrigues, Ashique Kuruniyan, Pronay Halder.
- Forwards: Dimitrios Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Kiyan Giri, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh
Coach: Juan Ferrando
- Jamshedpur FC: W-W-W-D-W
- ATK Mohun Bagan : W-W-W-D-W
- Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Vishal Yadav, Rakshit Dagar, Ayush Jena
- Defenders: Laldinpuia Pachau, Ricky Lallawmawma, Dylan Fox, Eli Sabia, Muhammad Uvais, Pratik Chaudhari, Laldinliana Renthlei
- Midfielders: Jitendra Singh, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Pronay Halder, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro
- Forwards: Boris Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Harry Sawyer, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Farukh Choudhary, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chima Chukwu
Coach: Aidy Boothroyd
Total matches: 6 games | Jamshedpur FC: 3 wins | ATK Mohun Bagan: 2 wins | Draws: 1 game
- Vishal Kaith (GK), Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Slavko Damjanovic, Sumit Rathi, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos.
- TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Rafael Crivellaro, Jay Emmanuel, Ritwik Das, Borish Singh, Pranoy Halder, Daniel Chima Chukwu.
- When will Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Super Cup 2023 match be played?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on April 14th.
- Where will Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Super Cup 2023 match be played?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the EMS Stadium Kozikhode in Kerala.
- What time will Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Super Cup 2023 match kick-off?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 8:30 PM IST.
- How do I watch live streaming of the Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Super Cup 2023 match?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be streamed live on the Myjio app and FanCode app and website.
- Which TV Channel will telecast Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Super Cup 2023 match live?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.
