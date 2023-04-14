Football

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, Super Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan eyes 3 points; JFC 0-0 ATKMB update after 10 mins

Super Cup 2023: Follow for the live action, updates, stats and highlights from the Super Cup fixture between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode on Friday.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   14 April, 2023 20:40 IST
ISL 2022/23 champions ATK Mohun Bagan will face ISL 2021/22 league shield winner Jamshedpur FC in the Super Cup 2023 Group C league fixture.

ISL 2022/23 champions ATK Mohun Bagan will face ISL 2021/22 league shield winner Jamshedpur FC in the Super Cup 2023 Group C league fixture. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Super Cup 2023 fixture between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan happening at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Friday. This is Mayank bringing you all the updates.

April 14, 2023 20:42
11’

Coner-Kick: Pratik concedes a corner kick while doing his defensive duties. Petratos takes the kick, a curling-in ball but nothing solid to convert this ball.

April 14, 2023 20:40
9’

Chance! Ritwik wins the long ball and goes for a solo run from the left channel, he attempts a shot which is saved well by Vishal Kaith.

April 14, 2023 20:38
8’

JFC still holds the majority percentage of ball possession after the first eight minutes. Both teams are yet to show their true colours as the ball has been kept in the midfield mostly.

April 14, 2023 20:36
5’

Daniel Chima Chukwu seemed to have injured himself while making a run from the midfield, he is on the ground and the game comes to an initial halt.

April 14, 2023 20:34
2'

Jamshedpur holds the ball possession for the initial moments.

April 14, 2023 20:31
3...2.....1 Here we go!

We are underway at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode.

April 14, 2023 20:31
Live action!

All the pre-match proceedings are done and the ISL 21/22 Shield winners are up against the reigning ISL champions.

April 14, 2023 20:17
Live action soon!

15 minutes to the kick-off.

April 14, 2023 20:13
Warm-up time!
April 14, 2023 20:11
All set for JFC!
April 14, 2023 20:07
Full Squad - ATK Mohun Bagan
  • Goalkeepers: Arsh Anwar Shaikh, Debnath Mondal, Vishal Kaith.
  • Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Asish Rai, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Tiri, Florentin Pogba, Pritam Kotal, Ravi Rana, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Deepak Tangri.
  • Midfielders: Abhishek Suryavanshi, Carl McHugh, Engson Ningombam, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Lenny Rodrigues, Ashique Kuruniyan, Pronay Halder.
  • Forwards: Dimitrios Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Kiyan Giri, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh

Coach: Juan Ferrando

April 14, 2023 20:05
Recent Form
  • Jamshedpur FC: W-W-W-D-W
  • ATK Mohun Bagan : W-W-W-D-W

April 14, 2023 19:57
Full Squad - Jamshedpur FC
  • Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Vishal Yadav, Rakshit Dagar, Ayush Jena
  • Defenders: Laldinpuia Pachau, Ricky Lallawmawma, Dylan Fox, Eli Sabia, Muhammad Uvais, Pratik Chaudhari, Laldinliana Renthlei
  • Midfielders: Jitendra Singh, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Pronay Halder, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro
  • Forwards: Boris Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Harry Sawyer, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Farukh Choudhary, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chima Chukwu

Coach: Aidy Boothroyd

April 14, 2023 19:52
Head-to-head

Total matches: 6 games | Jamshedpur FC: 3 wins | ATK Mohun Bagan: 2 wins | Draws: 1 game

April 14, 2023 19:45
Confirmed Lineups Out - ATK Bengal
April 14, 2023 19:37
Confirmed Playing XI - Jamshedpur FC
April 14, 2023 19:20
JFC’s coach Aidy Boothroyd before the ATK MB clash
April 14, 2023 19:16
ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI
  • Vishal Kaith (GK), Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Slavko Damjanovic, Sumit Rathi, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos.

April 14, 2023 19:15
Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI
  • TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Rafael Crivellaro, Jay Emmanuel, Ritwik Das, Borish Singh, Pranoy Halder, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

April 14, 2023 19:15
Super Cup 2023 today’s fixtures
April 14, 2023 19:08
Live Streaming details
  • When will Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Super Cup 2023 match be played?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on April 14th.

    Where will Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Super Cup 2023 match be played?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the EMS Stadium Kozikhode in Kerala.

  • What time will Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Super Cup 2023 match kick-off?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

  • How do I watch live streaming of the Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Super Cup 2023 match?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be streamed live on the Myjio app and FanCode app and website.

  • Which TV Channel will telecast Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Super Cup 2023 match live?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.

April 14, 2023 19:01
Match day info!
  • Location: Kozhikode
  • Stadium: EMS Corporation Stadium
  • Date: Wednesday, April 14th
  • Kick-off Time: 08:30 PM IST

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Where will Messi go if he leaves PSG?

Why are some of you journalists ‘so mean’, asks FIFA’s Infantino

Watch: Fans speak on January window 2022-23 deadline day transfers

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us