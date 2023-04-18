Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming info, Super Cup 2023: Team news, squads, head-to-head, when and where to watch

ISL 2021/22 league shield winner Jamshedpur FC will face I league side Gokulam Kerala in the Super Cup 2023 Group C league fixture at the EMS Stadium Kozikhode in Kerala on Tuesday.
Here is all you need to know about the game.
PREDICTED PLAYING XIs:
- ⦿Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Rafael Crivellaro, Jay Emmanuel, Ritwik Das, Borish Singh, Pranoy Halder, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.
- ⦿Gokulam Kerala FC Predicted XI: Shibinraj Kunniyil (GK), Abdul Hakku, Aminou Bouba, Subhankar Adhikari, Mohammed Jassim, Farshad Noor, Omar Ramos, Rahul Raju, Sourav K, Noufal P.N, and Sergio Mendigutxia
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Total matches: 0 game | Jamshedpur FC: 0 win | Gokulam Kerala FC: 0 win | Draws: 0 game
RECENT FORM:
ALL COMPETITION
Jamshedpur FC: W-W-W-W-D
Gokulam Kerala FC: L-L-W-W-W
SQUADS:
JAMSHEDPUR FC
Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Vishal Yadav, Rakshit Dagar, Ayush Jena
Defenders: Laldinpuia Pachau, Ricky Lallawmawma, Dylan Fox, Eli Sabia, Muhammad Uvais, Pratik Chaudhari, Laldinliana Renthlei
Midfielders: Jitendra Singh, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Pronay Halder, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro
Forwards: Boris Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Harry Sawyer, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Farukh Choudhary, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chima Chukwu
Coach: Aidy Boothroyd
GOKULAM KERALA FC
Goalkeepers: James Kithan, Shibinraj Kunniyil, Bilal Husain Khan
Defenders: Pawan Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Saurabh Meher, Subhankar Adhikari, Vikas, Mohammed Jasim, Akhil P, Bouba Aminou
Midfielders: Arjun Jayaraj, Shilton Dsilva, Tanmoy Ghosh, Rahul Raju, Farshad Noor Thahir Zaman, Omar Ramos
Forwards: Shujin T, Dilip Orawn, Noufal P.N, Jobby Justin, Sergio Mendi, Samuel Mensah, Sreekuttan VS, Sourav
Coach: Francesc Bonet
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Super Cup 2023 match be played?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will be played on April 18th.
Where will Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Super Cup 2023 match be played?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will be played at the EMS Stadium Kozikhode in Kerala.
What time will Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Super Cup 2023 match kick-off?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will begin at 5:00 PM IST.
How do I watch live streaming of the Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Super Cup 2023 match?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will be streamed live on the JioTV app and FanCode app and website.
Which TV Channel will telecast Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Super Cup 2023 match live?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.