Football

Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming info, Super Cup 2023: Team news, squads, head-to-head, when and where to watch

Super Cup 2023: All you need to know about the Super Cup 2023 league fixture featuring Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC at the EMS Stadium Kozikhode in Kerala on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 18 April, 2023 07:57 IST
CHENNAI 18 April, 2023 07:57 IST
FILE PHOTO: Jamshedpur FC, who thrashed ATK Mohun Bagan to qualify for the semifinals of the Super League 2023 will face Gokulam Kerala in the last league fixture.

FILE PHOTO: Jamshedpur FC, who thrashed ATK Mohun Bagan to qualify for the semifinals of the Super League 2023 will face Gokulam Kerala in the last league fixture. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

Super Cup 2023: All you need to know about the Super Cup 2023 league fixture featuring Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC at the EMS Stadium Kozikhode in Kerala on Tuesday.

ISL 2021/22 league shield winner Jamshedpur FC will face I league side Gokulam Kerala in the Super Cup 2023 Group C league fixture at the EMS Stadium Kozikhode in Kerala on Tuesday.

Here is all you need to know about the game.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs:

  • ⦿Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Rafael Crivellaro, Jay Emmanuel, Ritwik Das, Borish Singh, Pranoy Halder, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.
  • ⦿Gokulam Kerala FC Predicted XI: Shibinraj Kunniyil (GK), Abdul Hakku, Aminou Bouba, Subhankar Adhikari, Mohammed Jassim, Farshad Noor, Omar Ramos, Rahul Raju, Sourav K, Noufal P.N, and Sergio Mendigutxia
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Total matches: 0 game | Jamshedpur FC: 0 win | Gokulam Kerala FC: 0 win | Draws: 0 game

RECENT FORM:

ALL COMPETITION
Jamshedpur FC: W-W-W-W-D
Gokulam Kerala FC: L-L-W-W-W

SQUADS:

JAMSHEDPUR FC
Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Vishal Yadav, Rakshit Dagar, Ayush Jena
Defenders: Laldinpuia Pachau, Ricky Lallawmawma, Dylan Fox, Eli Sabia, Muhammad Uvais, Pratik Chaudhari, Laldinliana Renthlei
Midfielders: Jitendra Singh, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Pronay Halder, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro
Forwards: Boris Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Harry Sawyer, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Farukh Choudhary, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chima Chukwu
Coach: Aidy Boothroyd
GOKULAM KERALA FC
Goalkeepers: James Kithan, Shibinraj Kunniyil, Bilal Husain Khan
Defenders: Pawan Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Saurabh Meher, Subhankar Adhikari, Vikas, Mohammed Jasim, Akhil P, Bouba Aminou
Midfielders: Arjun Jayaraj, Shilton Dsilva, Tanmoy Ghosh, Rahul Raju, Farshad Noor Thahir Zaman, Omar Ramos
Forwards: Shujin T, Dilip Orawn, Noufal P.N, Jobby Justin, Sergio Mendi, Samuel Mensah, Sreekuttan VS, Sourav
Coach: Francesc Bonet
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Super Cup 2023 match be played? 
The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will be played on April 18th.
Where will Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Super Cup 2023 match be played? 
The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will be played at the EMS Stadium Kozikhode in Kerala.
What time will Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Super Cup 2023 match kick-off?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will begin at 5:00 PM IST.
How do I watch live streaming of the Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Super Cup 2023 match?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will be streamed live on the JioTV app and FanCode app and website.
Which TV Channel will telecast Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Super Cup 2023 match live?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Kalyan Chaubey says women’s football a priority for the AIFF, lays out roadmap for Indian football under new regime

WATCH: Where will Messi go if he leaves PSG?

Why are some of you journalists ‘so mean’, asks FIFA’s Infantino

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us