Japan’s World Cup coach Moriyasu to stay until 2026

Moriyasu will be the first coach to manage Japan’s team in two consecutive World Cup tournaments.

28 December, 2022 17:19 IST
Japanese national team head coach Hajime Moriyasu speaks during a press conference in Tokyo, Wednesday Dec 28, 2022.

| Photo Credit: AP

The coach of Japan’s national football team, Hajime Moriyasu, who led the Samurai Blue to the knock-out stage of the Qatar World Cup, will stay on to lead the team into the next World Cup in 2026, the Japan Football Association said on Wednesday.

Japan shocked Germany in their opener in Qatar, winning 2-1, but then lost to Costa Rica and beat Spain to finish top of their group and reach the last 16.

It was then beaten on penalties by Croatia. 

