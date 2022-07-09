Football

Jesus leads Arsenal comeback in 5-3 win

Gabriel Jesus scored twice for the Premier League club in a pre-season game at German side Nuremberg as it netted five second-half goals to win 5-3 on

Reuters
09 July, 2022 09:31 IST
Jesus, one of Arsenal’s four summer recruits, was signed for 45 million pounds from Manchester City.

Jesus, one of Arsenal’s four summer recruits, was signed for 45 million pounds from Manchester City. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

With Arsenal down 2-0, Jesus came on as a halftime substitute and immediately got on the scoresheet after a sublime one-two pass with Eddie Nketiah before his header 18 minutes later wrapped up the win.

Jesus, one of Arsenal's four summer recruits, was signed for 45 million pounds ($54.10 million) from Manchester City in the close season.

Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny had scored the equaliser for 2-2 nine minutes after the restart with a rocket from 30 yards out while two own goals ensured Mikel Arteta's side got their pre-season campaign off to a winning start.

