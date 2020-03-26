Football Football Johan Cruyff’s unforgettable Ajax legacy Johan Cruyff wrote his name into Ajax's history. Here's a video to relive his life as an Amsterdammer, guiding the club to European stardom, lifting three back-to-back European cups with Ajax. Team Sportstar 26 March, 2020 13:06 IST Johan Cruyff at 1974 World Cup in West Germany. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 26 March, 2020 13:06 IST Johan Cruyff won the Ballon d'Or three times -- in 1971, 1973, and 1974. He was an exponent of the 'Total Football' philosophy and is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most imfluential players in football history.His football philosophy has influenced managers and players far and wide. Clubs like Ajax and Barcelona have developed thier youth academies based on his coaching methods. Cruyff left an unrivalled legacy on the footballing world. The Dutch legend passed away on 26th March, 2016. Below is a video to celebrate Cruyff's footballing legacy. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos