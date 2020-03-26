Football

Johan Cruyff’s unforgettable Ajax legacy

Johan Cruyff wrote his name into Ajax's history. Here's a video to relive his life as an Amsterdammer, guiding the club to European stardom, lifting three back-to-back European cups with Ajax.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 March, 2020 13:06 IST

Johan Cruyff at 1974 World Cup in West Germany.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 March, 2020 13:06 IST

Johan Cruyff won the Ballon d'Or three times -- in 1971, 1973, and 1974. He was an exponent of the 'Total Football' philosophy and is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most imfluential players in football history.

His football philosophy has influenced managers and players far and wide. Clubs like Ajax and Barcelona have developed thier youth academies based on his coaching methods.

Cruyff left an unrivalled legacy on the footballing world. The Dutch legend passed away on 26th March, 2016. Below is a video to celebrate Cruyff's footballing legacy.

 

  Dugout videos