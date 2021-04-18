John Rosario Alphonso passes away after contracting COVID-19

John Rosario Alphonso, a prominent footballer-turned-coach, passed away on Saturday evening after contracting COVID-19. Alphonso, 71, is survived by wife Leonita, son Zico and daughter Joyna.



After representing India’s junior football team against West Germany and Russia in 1974, the striker represented Maharashtra in the Santosh Trophy till 1979.



Alphonso was a sensation on the local circuit, representing top teams including Goans Sports Association, Indian Cultural League, Orkay Mills, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Mafatlal Sports Club and Tata Sports Club.



After hanging his boots, Alphonso groomed young talent, taking charge of various lower division clubs, college and school teams, including his alma mater St. Francis D’Assisi school.