WATCH: Henderson reacts to being named England's Footballer of the Year Jordan Henderson, who led Liverpool to the Premier League title, has been named England's Footballer of the Year. Team Sportstar 25 July, 2020 14:34 IST Jordan Henderson captained Liverpool to its first Premier League title in 30 years. - Reuters Team Sportstar 25 July, 2020 14:34 IST Liverpool's Premier League title winning captain Jordan Henderson was named England's Footballer of the Year on Friday in the annual vote of the Football Writers' Association (FWA).Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane made up the rest of the top five.The 30-year-old Henderson has been central to Liverpool's success under Jurgen Klopp through his leadership and tireless midfield work.He played in 30 of Liverpool's Premier League matches so far this season and scored four goals. Here's how the Liverpool skipper reacted to winning the coveted title -