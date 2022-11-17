Jordan 1-3 Spain Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2022 warmup: Nico, Gavi, Fati goals guide Spain to win ahead of Qatar WC

Welcome to Sportstar’s highlights of the Jordan vs Spain FIFA World Cup warmup match from the Amman International Stadium.

FULL-TIME!!

Nico Williams, Gavi and Ansu Fati on target as Spain beats Jordan by a scoreline of 3-1 ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

90+2’

GOOALL!! JORDAN SCORES!! IT IS A CONSOLATION GOAL BUT THE HOME CROWD GOING WILD!! Zrayq did well to find Al-Dardour who had made a good run behind the defence. Raya came off his line to narrow down the angle but Dardour kept his calm to poke the ball in the bottom right corner with the outside of his foot.

90+1’

Alba finds Olmo with a nice cutback from the left flank. Olmo takes his shot but it is blocked.

90’

Two minutes added at the end of the second-half

90’

Play stops as a spectator has made his way on the pitch. He gets a loud cheer from the crowd.

84’

GOOOALL!! SPAIN GETS ITS THIRD!! NICO WILLIAMS WITH HIS FIRST INTERNATIONAL GOAL!! Pino finds Nico on the left with a good pass. Nico’s first touch takes the ball away from his marker and with his second, he lashes the ball at the far-corner to score Spain’s third.

80’

Ferran’s shoots but it is an easy save for Fakhouri. The second-half substitute has not been good with his finishing.

79’

Nothing comes from the freekick as the ball goes out of play.

78’

Rdori brings down Rawabdeh just outside the box and it is a Jordan freekick in a dangerous area.

73’

Close- It is a dangerous cross inside the Spain box from a Jordan freekick. Haddad gets at the end of it but could not get a proper touch as his effort goes wide.

71’

Spain sub: IN- Rodri, Nico Wiliams OUT- Eric, Fati

69’

Jordan sub: IN- Al Kloub, Abu Zrayq OUT- Naimat, Al-Taamari

66’

Asensio passes to Ansu Fati at the edge of Jordan’s box. Fati tries to cut in and take a shot from distance but his shot is blocked by Rateb.

64’

Jordan Sub: IN- Hamza OUT- Al-Mardi

64’

Spain with a good counter-attack- Fati does well to release the perfect ball for Ferran. Ferran shoots at goal but only finds the side-netting. He is not happy with himself after the effort.

58’

Spain sub: IN- Ferran, Olmo, Pino, Alba, OUT- Gavi, Koke, Sarabia, Laporte

56’

GOOALLL!! SPAIN DOUBLES IT LEAD!! GAVI SCORES!! Soler cannot connect with his shot properly and the ball gets deflected off Rateb and falls to Gavi in the middle. Gavi takes a couple of touches and finds the net with a low shot.

54’

Naimat shoots from a tight angle and sees his shot get blocked. Jordan is not backing down here. It has been the better team in the second-half in terms of approach play.

53’

Solar tries to find Fati with a through ball but Fakhouri comes out off his line and clears the ball before the youngster could get a proper touch.

50’

Soler threads the ball for Asensio to chase but the latter cannot beat his marker to the ball. He ends up conceding a foul and it is a Jordan freekick.

48’

Al Mardhi shoots from distance which forces a save from Raya. It is Jordan’s first corner of the match.

47’

Jordan with an early chance after getting a freekick at the edge of the Spain box but the opportunity is wasted.

46’

Jordan sub: IN- Rateb, Ayed OUT- Naseeb, Samrieh

Spain sub: IN- Raya, Azpilicueta OUT- Sanchez, Carvajal

SECOND-HALF!!

Spain starts the second-half with a 1-0 lead.

HALF-TIME!!

Spain leads 1-0 at HT courtesy of an Ansu Fati strike.

45’

Two minutes added at the end of the first-half!!

42’

Ansu Fati gets the better of his man with a nice dummy and then shoots at goal. This time, he cannot keep his shot down and the effort is miles off target.

39’

Save: Asensio shoots from close range but it is straight at Fakhouri who makes the save. The Real Madrid man did not get the ideal contact there.

36’

Fati has been Spain’s best player till now. He has constantly troubled Jordan on the left and looks like a goal threat each time he goes for an attack.

33’

Close- Ansu Fati cuts in and tries a curler from the left edge of Jordan’s box. It is a good effort as the ball misses the target by inches and rattles the net on the top of the goal.

31’

Gavi with an inspiring run from the middle of the park, getting past three Jordan players. He rolls the ball to Sarabia on the left for the shot but Sarabia gets underneath the ball with his effort and skies it.

27’

Fati tries to find Sarabia at the far-post by slipping in a pass behind the defence but it is too close to the keeper and Al-Fakhouri collects the ball easily.

24’

Jordan’s Naimat finds himself in a good position to take the shot at the edge of the Spanish box. But Laporte does well to snatch the ball from him and clear it.

21’

Sarabia delivers a dangerous inswinging cross from a Spain freekick but Jordan keeper Naimat comes out and sends the ball to safety with a confident punch.

18’

Jordan left completely open yet again by Spain’s switch of play. Sarabia, completely free on the right, is played a good pass. He finds Soler in the middle with a lofted ball. Soler goes for the first-time finish but skies his effort.

13’

GOOAALL!! ANSU FATI SCORES FOR SPAIN!! Jordan was left completely open from a Spain counter-attack. Asensio rolls the ball to Fati on the left and the young Barca player makes no mistake in slotting the ball inside the net with a powerful low-shot.

11’

Asensio squares the ball inside the box but none of the Spanish players could not get a proper touch inside the crowded box. Spain keeps pushing for an early goal.

8’

Luis Enrique’s men look settled now after the opening few minutes of pressure. Spain is enjoying the lion’s share of the possession bur hasn’t really done anything with the ball.

6’

Sarabia does well to keep the ball and swing a cross inside the box from the left. The cross however, did not find a Spain shirt as Jordan clears.

2’

An early charge by Jordan as the home team pegs the Spanish team inside their own half. But Spain has been confident on the ball till now.

KICK-OFF!

The FIFA international friendly between Jordan and Spain kicks-off at the Amman International Stadium.

Kick-off less than 30 minutes away

Jordan and Spain fans are pictured with flags outside the stadium before the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Alaa Al Sukhni

Form Guide Jordan form (All competitions): L-W-W-L-W-W Spain form (All competitions): D-D-W-W-L-W

Starting lineups Spain XI: Sanchez(GK), Pau, Laporte, Eric, Carvajal, Koke, Soler, Gavi, Fati, Sarabia, Asensio Jordan XI: Fakhouri (GK), Hasheesh, Hani, Naseeb, Haddad, Sadeh, Samrieh, Taamari, Sadeh, Rawabdeh, Mardhi, Naimat

Match Preview

Jordan will play European heavyweight Spain in an international friendly on Thursday night at the Amman International Stadium.

Both teams are enjoying a good run of results heading into the match. Spain has won five of its eight matches across all competitions since the turn of the year, losing just once in that time.

Both teams are on a good run of results heading into their meeting, and the clash has all the makings of an exciting watch.

Jordan clinched a narrow 1-0 win when it faced Oman when the teams played each other in a warm-up fixture on September 26.

Jordan vs Spain Predicted XI Jordan: Laila (GK); Al-Zoubi, Obaid, Hashish, Yassin; Al-Hourani, Samir, Al-Rawabdeh; Olwan, Al-Dardour, Al-Naimat Spain: Simon (GK); Carvajal, P. Torres, Garcia, Gaya; Pedri, Gavi, Rodri; Pino, F. Torres, Morata

Where to watch the matches?

Unfortunately, the friendly matches will not be telecast live or streamed in India. However, the matches can be followed on Sportstar, through live blogs.