Coronavirus: Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus feels fine despite positive COVID-19 test

Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus said he was feeling fine after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Brazilian Serie A champion announced on Monday that Jesus, 65, has tested positive for COVID-19, although it was weak or inconclusive and being checked.

In a message posted on Instagram, Jesus said he was asymptomatic despite the positive test.

"Hello. Good afternoon in Brazil, good night in Portugal. True, my test was positive," he said. "It is also true that I feel normal, I am feeling exactly as I felt a month ago, a year ago, two, three, four ... I am normal. I don't feel any symptoms.

RELATED | Coronavirus: Brazil suspends football indefinitely

"But I had a positive test. I'll be in reclusion. I want to thank the affection of my friends and the fans of Flamengo for sharing this situation with me.

"I think that in a few days everything will be back to normal, God willing. A big kiss to everyone. I am very confident."

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced the suspension of all national football competitions for an indefinite period on Sunday.