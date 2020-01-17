Mourinho surprised by Inter's Eriksen optimism

Jose Mourinho insists Tottenham has not received an offer for Christian Eriksen from Inter despite the Serie A club's reported optimism of signing the midfielder.

Eriksen, whose contract expires at the end of the season, was heavily linked with a move away in the previous transfer window.

Spurs is thought to be keen to sell the Denmark international this month to avoid losing him for free when the campaign comes to a close.

Inter is said to be confident of concluding a deal for the former Ajax playmaker, but Mourinho sees little reason for the Nerazzurri's apparent stance.

WATCH | Barcelona vs Granada: Messi eyeing more goals

"If they are confident, it's because they are ready to make us an offer which didn't happen yet," Mourinho told a media conference ahead of Saturday's clash with Watford.

"When I see people speaking, especially people with responsibilities speaking about it, I am a little bit surprised.

"I still don't understand why that optimism because in this moment, for a few matches, people are speaking about 'is Eriksen going to play? Has Eriksen played already his last match for the club?' and the situation didn't change, Eriksen plays tomorrow."

Asked if he felt it was sad how Eriksen is potentially leaving things with the Spurs fans, Mourinho replied: "I think he's trying to do his best, and I think that it's normal that until January 31 his brain is not totally focused.

"I think it's a normal consequence of the situation, if I am a player and I am reading every day and probably I'm having information about that optimism you are speaking about, I think it's normal that the player doesn't know very well what is going on."

While Eriksen could be on his way out, midfielder Giovani Lo Celso appears likely to become a permanent member of the Spurs squad.

READ | Reece James pens long-term Chelsea extension

The Argentina midfielder signed on a season-long loan with an option to buy from Real Betis in August, and Mourinho anticipates that option being taken up.

"I imagine yes, I think it is something that comes from the summer," Mourinho said about the prospect of the 23-year-old staying on.

"There are some loans that they have the opportunity to be in control of the situation like is happening with Gedson [Fernandes].

"There are some emergency loans and there are other loans where the objective is to be in control of the future of the player without any need of further negotiations. I think Giovani is going to stay with us."