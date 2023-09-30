MagazineBuy Print

Serie A: ‘No fear’ says Mourinho despite Roma’s struggles on the pitch

The former Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Tottenham and Chelsea manager is having the worst start to his coaching career with five points in six matches, leaving the capital side 16th.

Published : Sep 30, 2023 22:29 IST , Rome - 1 MIN READ

AFP
AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho in his dugout against AC Milan
AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho in his dugout against AC Milan | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho in his dugout against AC Milan | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jose Mourinho insisted Saturday he has no fear for his future despite Roma’s floundering start to the Serie A season.

The former Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Tottenham and Chelsea manager is having the worst start to his coaching career with five points in six matches, leaving the capital side 16th.

“Three months ago, people said that it would be a tragedy if I were to leave,” the Portuguese coach told a press conference ahead of Sunday’s Serie A trip to Cagliari.

“And now it seems like I’m the problem.”

“I don’t listen or read what’s written or said about me, there are people reporting things to me. I’m not the problem, behind every situation, there are several factors,” he continued.

“I’ve never claimed to be solely responsible for a victory, I don’t do so for a defeat either. I’m here to fight every day alongside my players and the fans.

“It is only Mr. Friedkin (the club’s US owner) who can tell me that this stops before June 30.”

“I’m not afraid, I don’t lack confidence, I will assume my responsibilities”, added Mourinho, 60, who has coached Roma since 2021.

Roma has won just one of its six league matches, a 7-0 thrashing of Empoli, and lost 4-1 at Genoa during the week.

“We have to win matches, we must not look for excuses,” added Mourinho, who revealed that he “received a crazy offer during the summer”, without specifying the club which had contacted him.

