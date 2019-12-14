Mourinho praises Eriksen, won't discuss midfielder's future

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho praised Christian Eriksen's performances, but refused to discuss the midfielder's future. Eriksen's future has been widely spoken about with the Denmark international coming out of contract at the end of the season.

However, Mourinho is more concerned with the 27-year-old's performances and said he was pleased with Eriksen, who has made just one start since the Portuguese tactician's arrival.

"I only know his contract ends at the end of the season and the conversations I have had with Christian are private conversations that I am not going to share," Mourinho told UK newspapers.

"He was so honest with me and I was so on honest with him – our relationship is really, really good. We have a very good relationship that started on day one. I am not going to betray that trust and relationship.

"I just share this intimate conversation with the structure of the club and Christian obviously knows I am an important part of the club and my job is to share with the structure but to you, it is not for me to say. It is up to Christian to tell anything he wants to or not.

"Every time I play him, I think he shows clearly the quality he has and he tries to help the team when he's on the pitch which is an important thing for me, independent of his future."

Eriksen has previously been linked with a move to Real Madrid, while Manchester United is also reportedly interested. But, asked if Eriksen would leave in January, Mourinho said: "I cannot answer that. I don't know."