RB Leipzig defender Gvardiol eyes Manchester City move, confirms club director

Eberl said talks with City, who won its first Champions League title last month, was under way for a possible move of the 21-year-old Croatia international.

Published : Jul 03, 2023 17:06 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Josko Gvardiol of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena in Munich on May 20, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Josko Gvardiol of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena in Munich on May 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Josko Gvardiol of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena in Munich on May 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol wants to join treble-winning Manchester City and has informed the club of his desire to leave, Leipzig sports director Max Eberl said on Monday.

Eberl said talks with City, who won its first Champions League title last month, was under way for a possible move of the 21-year-old Croatia international.

“Josko and his advisors have submitted the wish to us for a transfer to Manchester City,” Eberl told Leipziger Volksnachrichten newspaper.

“We are in talks with Manchester. There is nothing more to say about it at this moment.”

The back-to-back German Cup winner has seen several top players leave with Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai’s move to Liverpool on Sunday being the most recent one.

Defender Konrad Laimer has moved to Bayern Munich while France international Christopher Nkunku has joined Chelsea in the Premier League.

“I can understand the disappointment and concern of the fans,” Eberl said. “No club and no coach in this world wants to lose players of this calibre.”

“But we have been prepared for this and I can promise that we will have once more a good and exciting team.”

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
