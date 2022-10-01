Football

Jude Bellingham at 19 named Dortmund captain

Bellingham, currently in his third season in Dortmund, has long since been a regular in the starting XI.

“He’s someone who leads from the front. He didn’t get it for free -- he worked for it,” coach Edin Terzic told Sky.

 Borussia Dortmund’s 19-year-old English midfielder Jude Bellingham has been named captain for the first time ahead of his side’s away Bundesliga clash with Cologne on Saturday.

Bellingham, who was added to the Dortmund leadership group in the summer alongside Marco Reus and Mats Hummels, was given the captain’s armband after Hummels was ruled out due to illness.

“It does not matter how old he is or how long he’s been with us. He represents much of what we want to see on the pitch.

“That’s why he absolutely deserves it.”

