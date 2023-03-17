Football

Julian Alvarez signs contract extension with Manchester City till 2028

Alvarez had originally signed with City on a five-and-a-half-year deal and extended it by another year on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
17 March, 2023 00:11 IST
Alvarez had joined City in January 2022 on deal till the summer of 2027.

| Photo Credit: REUTERS

Alvarez had originally signed with City on a five-and-a-half-year deal and extended it by another year on Thursday.

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez signed a one-year extension to his contract, the club announced on Thursday.

The Argentine was signed by Manchester City in January 2022 for USD 19 million from River Plate on a five-and-a-half year deal. The extension will see Alvarez stay at the club till 2028.

“This is a very proud moment for me and my family. For a club like City to put their faith in me like this is amazing.

“I have been really pleased with my first season here, but I have plenty more I can do. I know I can be better, and City offer me everything I need to fulfil my potential,” Alvarez said after the extension.

The World Cup-winning striker has made 33 appearances for City in 2022/23, scoring 10 goals and assisted another three.

