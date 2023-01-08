Football

Julian Alvarez scores on his return for Manchester City, converts penalty against Chelsea

Alvarez converted a penalty against Chelsea in the FA Cup to mark a strong return to the playing 11 after his FIFA World Cup triumph.

08 January, 2023
Manchester City’s Argentinian striker Julian Alvarez chases the ball during the English FA Cup third round football match between Manchester City and Chelsea.

Manchester City’s Argentinian striker Julian Alvarez chases the ball during the English FA Cup third round football match between Manchester City and Chelsea. | Photo Credit: AFP

World Cup winner Julian Alvarez scored for Manchester City on his return to the starting lineup as he converted from the spot in the FA Cup match against Chelsea on Sunday.

Manchester City won a penalty which the Argentina player took and scored in the 30th minute to double the team’s lead to 2-0.

Riyadh Mahrez had already put the England champion in lead with a free kick earlier in the match. The same two players had scored against Chelsea when City had faced it in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The FA Cup match was Julian Alvarez’s first outing for City after his World Cup triumph in Qatar. Alvarez scored scored four goals in the tournament, the second-highest for Argentina.

The goal against Chelsea was his seventh of the season for City. He has scored three in the Premier League, two in the UEFA Champions League, one in the Carabao Cup and one in the FA Community Shield.

Earlier, Alvarez’s countryman Alexis MacAllister had also scored for Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup.

More to follow...

