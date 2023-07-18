Draw out for junior boys’ and girls’ national football championships

The junior boys’ and girls’ national football championships will be held in September, with 16 teams participating in both competitions.

According to a release issued by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday, the tier 1 of the junior boys’ national championship for the Dr BC Roy Trophy and the junior girls’ national championship will be held in Bhubaneswar.

The 16 teams will be divided into four groups in Tier 1, with the group winners progressing to the semi-finals. The boys’ event will be held from September 5 to 15, while the girls’ will kick off on September 20, and the final will take place on September 30.

The 2023-24 edition will mark the return of the BC Roy Trophy for the first time since the pre-COVID 2019-20 tournament, which saw Mizoram clinch their second successive title after a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory over Punjab in Shillong.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli emerged champions of the previous edition of the junior girls’ competition in 2022-23, edging Bihar 1-0 in the final in Guwahati.