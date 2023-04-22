Football

Premier League: Klopp urges Liverpool to rebuild for next season in league run-in

Reuters
22 April, 2023 11:58 IST
FILE PHOTO: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp waits for the start of the Champions League round of 16 second leg match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on March 15, 2023.

Liverpool has had a disappointing run in the Premier League this season, with Klopp’s side eighth in the standings with 47 points.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he already has his sights on the next season, urging the team to use its remaining games to build a strong foundation.

Liverpool has had a disappointing run in the Premier League this season, with Klopp’s side eighth in the standings with 47 points - nine adrift of the fourth spot that ensures qualification for the Champions League next season.

Klopp, whose team thrashed Leeds United 6-1 on Monday, has made tactical changes in recent weeks as the Merseyside club looks to rebuild ahead of the next campaign.

“So the future has started already, let me say it like this, but while we are here we have to win football games now,” Klopp told reporters on Friday.

“If we don’t qualify for any European competition, it would obviously be a massive disappointment, but we should make sure it doesn’t waste time during that period.

“I hope we can take some things from this season which are more useful than just telling us it was the wrong way.”

Liverpool, who was knocked out of the Champions League last 16 in March, host relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

