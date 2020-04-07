Football

WATCH: Jurgen Klopp urges fans to be sensible and stay at home

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged fans to stay disciplined and stay at home as long as possible to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Team Sportstar
Liverpool 07 April, 2020 08:59 IST

Jurgen Klopp has urged all supporters to stay safe and stay at home.   -  Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged all supporters to stay safe and stay inside during self-distancing. The Reds boss speaks about admiration for the health workers who are showing incredible bravery during this time.

 

 

