Ronaldo squanders penalty, Juventus shares spoils with Atalanta

Cristiano Ronaldo had a penalty saved as Juventus was held to yet another Serie A draw in an entertaining match against Atalanta which finished 1-1 in Turin on Wednesday.

A stunning strike from Federico Chiesa put the Italian champion in front in the first half, but Remo Freulers powerful effort crashed off the bar and in to earn the visitors a deserved point after the break.

Ronaldo spurned a golden chance to put the host back in front minutes later, but his tame spot kick was comfortably held by the impressive Pierluigi Gollini.



Andrea Pirlo's side is third with 24 points, six ahead of Atalanta in eighth, and although it remains unbeaten this season, it has drawn half of its 12 league games.

Alvaro Morata was guilty of an extraordinary miss early on, when the Juve striker latched onto a loose ball six yards in front of an open goal and back-heeled a limp finish harmlessly wide.

Both goalkeepers were decisive, with Gollini making two superb sprawling saves from Morata shots in the second half and Juves Wojciech Szczesny denying dangerous efforts from Duvan Zapata, Cristian Romero and substitute Alejandro Gomez.

Speculation over the potential departure of Atalanta captain Gomez following reports of a fall-out with coach Gian Piero Gasperini overshadowed the visitor's build-up to the game, as the Argentine was left out of Sundays win over Fiorentina and left on the bench in Turin.

But the playmaker made an instant impact after being introduced early in the second half, pulling the strings to help his team draw level and create several good chances while he was on the pitch.