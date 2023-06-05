Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Juventus fails to qualify for Europa league despite win at Udinese

Serie A: Juve’s hopes of a place in UEFA’s second-tier competition were dashed as AS Roma won 2-1 against relegation-battling Spezia and Atalanta beat Monza 5-2 to take the Europa League places.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 09:28 IST , UDINE - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Juan Cuadrado of Juventus prepares to kick the ball during the Serie A football match between Udinese and Juventus.
Juan Cuadrado of Juventus prepares to kick the ball during the Serie A football match between Udinese and Juventus. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Juan Cuadrado of Juventus prepares to kick the ball during the Serie A football match between Udinese and Juventus. | Photo Credit: AP

Juventus beat Udinese 1-0 thanks to Federico Chiesa’s second-half goal in its last match of the Serie A season on Sunday but failed to secure a Europa League spot for next term.

ALSO READ
Ibrahimović: It’s time to say goodbye to soccer

Juve’s hopes of a place in UEFA’s second-tier competition were dashed as AS Roma won 2-1 against relegation-battling Spezia and Atalanta beat Monza 5-2 to take the Europa League places.

Roma’s Paulo Dybala netted a penalty in the 89th minute to secure the points for Jose Mourinho’s side who put aside the disappointment of Wednesday’s Europa League final defeat.

Juventus came seventh with 62 points and qualified for the Conference League, while Atalanta (64) and Roma (63) ended the campaign in fifth and sixth place respectively.

Juve dropped to seventh last month after being docked 10 points by an Italian football court over their transfer dealings.

ALSO READ
Champion Napoli ends season with 2-0 win over bottom side Sampdoria

Massimiliano Allegri’s side have suffered from injuries throughout the season with Gleison Bremer and Dusan Vlahovic sidelined on Sunday while Angel Di Maria started on the bench.

Allegri described the campaign as a complicated one for Juve, highlighting how they have initially docked 15 points, with that decision suspended following an appeal.

They would have finished third without the subsequent 10-point penalty that took them out of the Champions League spots.

“DIFFICULT YEAR”

“The 10-point penalty was not our fault, so I took the team to third place on the field and nobody can take that away from me,” Allegri told Sky Sport Italia.

ALSO READ
Benzema scores on farewell but Real held at home by Bilbao

“This was a difficult year, but also a wonderful one. The (Udinese) game was largely irrelevant. I just want to thank all those who worked with me at the Continassa (training ground).”

Asked about his future, Allegri said: “I’m not discussing any contract termination, I still have two years on the deal.”

With little at stake for Udinese, the hosts took a defensive approach in the first half as Juventus dominated possession.

Juve came close to scoring near the half-hour mark when Leonardo Bonucci’s powerful header struck the bar following a flick-on from a corner.

ALSO READ
Karim Benzema scores in his final game for Real Madrid

Chiesa broke the deadlock in the 68th minute by expertly sending the ball into the bottom corner from 15 metres.

It was a tense atmosphere at the Olympic stadium where Roma tried to get over their heart-wrenching penalty shootout defeat by Sevilla in the Europa League final. Adding to the tension, Mourinho was unable to stand on the touchline due to a ban.

Spezia was also desperate for the points as it tried to avoid the drop or a relegation playoff, and took the lead after six minutes thanks to a header from Dimitrios Nikolaou before Nicola Zalewski equalised two minutes before the interval.

With only two minutes left on the clock, Spezia’s Kelvin Amian Adou was dismissed for a second yellow card after pushing Stephan El Shaarawy, and Dybala converted the winning penalty.

“Surely, we deserved something more tonight. We lost in the final minutes after a good game,” Spezia manager Leonardo Semplici told  DAZN. “We must prepare well and 

Related Topics

Serie A 2022-23 /

Serie A /

Juventus /

Europa League /

Udinese /

Champions League /

AC Milan /

Empoli /

Sevilla

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Juventus fails to qualify for Europa league despite win at Udinese
    Reuters
  2. Formula 1: Perez need not put pressure on himself, says Horner
    Reuters
  3. WI vs UAE: King rules with maiden ton as West Indies wins by 7 wickets in series opener
    AP
  4. Formula 1: Mercedes fined 10,000 euros over physio breach
    Reuters
  5. Ibrahimović: It’s time to say goodbye to soccer
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Juventus fails to qualify for Europa league despite win at Udinese
    Reuters
  2. Ibrahimović: It’s time to say goodbye to soccer
    AP
  3. Champion Napoli ends season with 2-0 win over bottom side Sampdoria
    Reuters
  4. Benzema scores on farewell but Real held at home by Bilbao
    Reuters
  5. Karim Benzema scores in his final game for Real Madrid
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Juventus fails to qualify for Europa league despite win at Udinese
    Reuters
  2. Formula 1: Perez need not put pressure on himself, says Horner
    Reuters
  3. WI vs UAE: King rules with maiden ton as West Indies wins by 7 wickets in series opener
    AP
  4. Formula 1: Mercedes fined 10,000 euros over physio breach
    Reuters
  5. Ibrahimović: It’s time to say goodbye to soccer
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment