Serie A: Juventus sees off Sampdoria to climb to third in the table

Federico Chiesa’s first-half goal and a stoppage-time Aaron Ramsey finish earned Juventus a 2-0 victory at Sampdoria in Serie A on Saturday, with the win sending Andrea Pirlo’s side third in the standings.

MATCH CENTRE

In pouring rain in Genoa, Chiesa got on the end of a fine move to put Juventus in front after 20 minutes.

Without a goal in his previous two league games, Cristiano Ronaldo endured a frustrating first half, missing several chances while also being denied by some last-ditch Sampdoria defending. After the break, Sampdoria pressed for an equaliser, but Juve stood firm, and added a late second through Welshman Ramsey as the host was caught on the counter in the 91st minute.

ALSO READ | AC Milan back to winning ways

The win moves Juve onto 39 points, seven behind leader AC Milan, as it leapfrogged AS Roma, which is two points adrift in fourth ahead of its match with Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Sampdoria stays 10th on 26 points after a first defeat in three.

“I told the team of the importance of this match before the game,” Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini told Sky Sport Italia.

'Tough match'

“Today we played a tough match. The attitude was right and we can close a positive January in which we have grown a lot despite the winter break.”

Juventus came into the contest looking to keep pace with leader Milan after Stefano Pioli’s side had beaten Bologna earlier on Saturday, and the champion started impressively, creating plenty in the sodden conditions. The move that gave Juve the lead was a slick one, with Alvaro Morata feeding a perfect pass across for Chiesa to score his fifth goal this month in all competitions.

Ronaldo was put through on several occasions, but Maya Yoshida twice made superb goal-saving tackles, while the Portuguese could not score even after rounding the goalkeeper.

After one more speculative effort missed the target in the second half, Ronaldo has now gone three games without a league goal for the first time since August 2019.

Late substitute Ramsey was the grateful recipient of an unselfish Juan Cuadrado pass to score his second league goal of the season to put the seal on Juve’s win.