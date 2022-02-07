Vlahovic, Zakaria star for Juventus on debut

Dusan Vlahovic made a dream debut for Juventus, scoring the opening goal in a 2-0 win over Verona in the Italian league.

The coveted striker completed a 70-million-euro ($80-million) transfer from Fiorentina on January 28 on his 22nd birthday. At his new club, he wears the No. 7 shirt vacated by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Vlahovic, a Serbia international, scored with a clinical finish, lobbing onrushing Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo in the 13th minute.

He's joint top of the Serie A scoring charts, along with Lazio's Ciro Immobile with 18 goals.

Another new signing for Juventus, Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, who joined from Bundesliga's Borussia Monchengladbach, doubled the lead with a low shot past Montipo in the second half.

Juventus moved to fourth in the standings with 45 points, Verona is ninth with 33.