Juve building towards title challenge in next two years says Allegri

Juventus is going through a rebuilding phase and will be ready to fight for the Serie A title again within the next two years, coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Saturday.

The Turin club won nine consecutive league crowns before surrendering the Scudetto to Inter Milan last season under coach Andrea Pirlo, who Allegri replaced in the close season.

READ: Messi continues COVID recovery, misses PSG's Lyon trip

Juve go into Sunday's clash at Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma in fifth place, three points behind fourth-placed Atalanta, who have a game in hand, and 11 adrift of leaders Inter Milan.

“I came here knowing that this year we needed to start changing the team, to be back challenging for the title in a year or two,” Allegri told a news conference.

“We could have done better, but it is a question of the team’s growth. Players can pay for having less experience of winning and playing so many games.

“Roma are three points behind us, Serie A isn’t easy and Mourinho is doing well.

"Patience is required. I knew that and it doesn't scare me. Everyone wants to win and fight for the Scudetto, but there are times when you must know how to build."

His team began 2022 with a 1-1 draw at home to third-placed Napoli, but Allegri will miss the game in Rome after picking up a suspension for insulting the referee after the match.

ALSO READ: African Cup of Nations: All you need to know about AFCON 2021

The Juve attack has been a cause for concern as Allegri’s side have scored 28 goals in 20 league games, the 11th-highest tally in the division, but the coach is not overly concerned.

“The team doesn’t have unsolvable problems, we are working to improve the quality of our game and our finishing to finish in the top four, which is the goal for this season,” he said.

“The more you play, the more experience you get. I am calm. I have always said that apart from Inter, everyone is fighting for three places. We will see where we are after these head-to-head games.”