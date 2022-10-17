Juventus defender Bremer out for three weeks with hamstring injury

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer will be out for about three weeks with a hamstring injury, the Serie A club said on Monday.

In a statement, Juve said that Bremer underwent tests on Monday "which revealed a low-grade lesion to the hamstring of the left thigh".

"It will take around 20 days for the player to make a full recovery," Juve added.

The 25-year-old picked up the injury during Saturday's 1-0 win over his old club Torino.

Bremer will miss both of Juve's final two Champions League matches with Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain which will likely confirm their elimination from the competition.

However he could be back for their clash with fierce rivals Inter Milan in early November.