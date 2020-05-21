Jorginho to Juve? Any player would like to play for Serie A champion – agent

Jorginho's agent Joao Santos insisted Juventus has not asked about the Chelsea star, though he admitted any player would like to play for the Serie A champion.

Juve is reportedly interested in reuniting head coach Maurizio Sarri with midfielder Jorginho in Turin – the pair having worked together at Chelsea and Napoli.

Jorginho has emerged as a possible replacement for Miralem Pjanic, who has been linked to La Liga champion Barcelona and Ligue 1 holder Paris Saint-Germain.

Asked about Jorginho's future and Juve's reported interested, Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss: "Juventus are one of the top teams in Europe and any player would like to play for them.

"I haven't heard from [sporting director Fabio] Paratici, he hasn't called me. Jorginho has three years left on his contract with Chelsea, he's doing well in London.

"I read about the links with Juve through newspapers and various outlets."

Santos added: "I repeat, Juventus are one of the top clubs in football."

Jorginho followed Sarri to Chelsea from Napoli in 2018 before the Italian coach returned to Italy via Juve the following season.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic halting football, Jorginho had scored four goals and supplied two assists for Chelsea in the Premier League.

In total, Jorginho had scored seven goals across all competitions in 2019-20.