Juventus match most important of my managerial career, says Stefano Pioli

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli said his side's game against Juventus on Sunday is the most important of his managerial career.

Often vying for the Serie A title in the past, Juventus and Milan started the weekend clinging on to third and fourth position in the standings, with even qualification for next season's Champions League far from certain.

Napoli can climb above both with victory at Spezia on Saturday and with just three games to go after the latest round of matches, Pioli is fully aware of the importance of getting a result in Turin.

"Whoever wins has a great chance of going to the Champions League," Pioli told a news conference on Saturday. "We have another direct clash with Atalanta to come, we are masters of our destiny.

"The match is decisive for our position, for what we dream of achieving and for the levels we want to achieve.

"This is the most stimulating and fascinating game, and the most important [of his career]. Dreams are beautiful only if they come true. We have prepared it, we have our strategy ready."

Leading goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic has found the net just once in his last nine appearances for Milan in all competitions, but Pioli insisted his side cannot only rely on the veteran Swede.

"The importance of Zlatan is evident, but it cannot be a player alone who wins the match," Pioli added.

"Zlatan will not be alone in the offensive plan. You don't need many strikers to be offensive. How we do will depend on the characteristics of the players who will take to the field."