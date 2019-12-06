Ramsey injury to be evaluated before Juventus clash with Lazio

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is to be "evaluated day by day" ahead of Saturday's meeting with Lazio after sustaining a thigh issue. The Bianconeri revealed Ramsey was suffering with an injury at the end of Thursday's training session.

No estimate was given for a potential absence, but Juventus said "an overload was detected on the left thigh flexors", meaning he would continue to be assessed.

Ramsey has made 11 appearances in all competitions for Juve this season, scoring twice, having joined the club on a free transfer from Arsenal in June. Juventus is second in Serie A after 14 matches, a point behind leader Inter.