Football Football Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira to undergo knee surgery Sami Khedira is set for a spell on the sidelines after Serie A champion Juventus confirmed he will visit Augsburg for a knee operation. Guy Atkinson 04 December, 2019 12:25 IST Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira will visit a doctor in Augsburg for arthroscopic cleaning of his left knee. - Getty Images Guy Atkinson 04 December, 2019 12:25 IST Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira will undergo surgery on Wednesday in a bid to resolve a knee injury. The Germany international missed the 2-2 draw with Sassuolo on Sunday, with Juve now confirming he will visit a doctor in Augsburg for arthroscopic cleaning of his left knee. He underwent the same procedure on his right knee in April. The 32-year-old has been an important player for Maurizio Sarri this season, making 17 appearances across all competitions. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos