Juventus confirms Paul Pogba injury; likely out of Europa League semifinal

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba limped off during the Serie A match against Cremonese and is likely ruled out for their next game against Sevilla in the Europa League semifinal.

Pogba, who returned to Juventus last summer but has struggled with injury since, began the game well as he started a match for the first time since last April when he played for Manchester United at Liverpool.

But the Frenchman only lasted a little over 20 minutes before he injured himself again and left the field in tears, heading straight down the tunnel as he was replaced by Arkadiusz Milik.

Italian media reported that the midfielder, who also started his first Serie A game since May 2016, suffered a muscle issue.

“The diagnostic tests that Paul Pogba underwent this morning at J|Medical showed a low-grade lesion of the rectus femoris of the left thigh. The footballer has already started his rehabilitation programme,” the club said in an official statement.

Juventus, which was penalised in the Plusvalenza scandal with a 15-point deduction, saw the penalty revoked recently, as it returned to the top-four of Serie A and is looking to finish the season on a positive note.

It has not lost a league match since a 0-1 loss to title-winner Napoli in April and travels to Sevilla for the second leg of the Europa League semifinal.

(with inputs from Reuters)

