Juve president Agnelli spoke to players about Super League today: Pirlo

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said that club president Andrea Agnelli addressed the team's players about the proposed breakaway Super League plans on Tuesday.

Serie A Champion Juventus, league leader Inter Milan and seven-time European Cup winner AC Milan are three of 12 teams who have proposed forming a new European Super League, to much derision.

Agnelli was a key figure in the move and has been named vice-chairman of the breakaway group. The Italian's influence in setting up the Super League was especially surprising given it will run in direct competition to the UEFA's Champions League, whose president Aleksander Ceferin is a close friend of his.

“The project we are talking about is for the future,” Pirlo told a news conference ahead of Juventus’ match against Parma on Wednesday.

“The president himself came this morning to talk to us about this future project, but we have to think about the present and we are relaxed about what our goal is, namely qualification for the Champions League.

“There have been many changes over the years, from the Champions League itself to the way of playing and the rules. But I am not the best person to give explanations,” he added.

Juve’s hopes of making it 10 successive Scudettos this season are all but over as it sits 13 points behind leader Inter with seven games to go.

But Pirlo was handed a boost ahead of Wednesday’s match with top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo, who missed the weekend defeat at Atalanta, declared fit again.

“Yes, Ronaldo has recovered and can play on Wednesday,” Pirlo added. “(Gianluigi) Buffon and (Paulo) Dybala need to play to regain fitness. We played a difficult game with Atalanta but he (Dybala) made a good performance, he hadn't played for a long time and we faced a tough match where he proved to be up to it. Tomorrow's match can give him continuity.”