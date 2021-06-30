Juventus proposes rights issue of up to 400 million euro to mitigate COVID-19 impact

The board of Italy's Juventus has set the guidelines of a rights issue of up to 400 million euro after estimating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the club, it said on Wednesday.

Juventus estimates that the pandemic had an impact of 320 million euros ($379.20 million) on the fiscal years between 2019 and 2022, as stadiums stayed closed for extended periods of time due to COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns.

The Serie A club board plans to examine and finalise the rights issue proposal in September, ahead of the annual shareholders' meeting in October which is set to approve 2020/2021 results.

It also said top shareholder Exor plans to subscribe to its share of the rights issue, equal to 63.8%, adding it had contacted lenders to find an underwriting syndicate for any unsubscribed shares.