Juventus shares surge after players take pay cut

PTI Milan 30 March, 2020 15:15 IST

Shares in Italian football giant Juventus surged on Monday after the club's decision to cut its players' salaries in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.The Serie A champion announced on Saturday that it had cut its players' and coach Maurizio Sarri's salaries from March until June after all Italian sport was suspended. Coronavirus: Serie A could end here – AIC president Tommasi The club's shares rose by 7.94 percent on the Milan Stock Exchange early Monday in a market that has taken a major hit from the coronavirus crisis.Juventus' highly-paid stars include five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who joined from Arsenal on a free transfer last year."The economic and financial effects of the understanding reached are positive for about 90 million euros ($100.5 million) for the 2019/2020 financial year," the club had said in a statement.Juventus, which led second-placed Lazio by a point in Serie A before the suspension on March 9, added that should the season be finished later in the year, the players could be paid extra in those months. Coronavirus: Italy's sports minister to extend ban on events Over 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Italy, more than in any other nation.Players at other big European clubs have also agreed to take pay cuts, including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in Germany.