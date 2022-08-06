Juventus, Atletico call off Tel Aviv friendly over security fears

Juventus and Atletico Madrid have called off their friendly match in Israel due to the "current security situation" in the country, both clubs said in a joint statement on Saturday.

Israeli aircraft struck in Gaza and Palestinians fired rockets at Israel on Saturday after an Israeli operation against the militant group Islamic Jihad ended more than a year of relative calm along the border.

The soccer friendly had been scheduled to be played at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv later on Saturday.

Juventus begins its Serie A campaign on August 15 against Sassuolo while Atletico kicks off its LaLiga season on the same day with a trip to Getafe.