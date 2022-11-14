Football

Juventus moves third with 3-0 win over Lazio

Juventus goes into the World Cup break on 31 points -- one more than fourth-placed Lazio and Inter Milan in fifth, and 10 behind leader Napoli.

TURIN 14 November, 2022 11:13 IST
TURIN 14 November, 2022 11:13 IST
Juventus’ Moise Kean, middle, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his first goal.

Juventus' Moise Kean, middle, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his first goal.

Moise Kean scored twice as Juventus beat Lazio 3-0 at home on Sunday to earn its sixth straight Serie A victory and move up to third in the table.

Juventus had an early chance to open the scoring in the sixth minute but an effort by Kean from inside the box went wide of the far post.

Five minutes later, Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel did well to save a first-time shot by midfielder Nicolo Fagioli.

Juventus eventually took the lead just before halftime when Kean lobbed Provedel, who found himself outside the area and could only watch the ball go into his empty net.

Arkadiusz Milik had a chance to double Juve’s lead after the break but Provedel read the Poland striker’s intentions and kept out his effort towards the bottom-left corner.

But Kean doubled their advantage in the 54th minute after Provedel blocked a powerful shot by winger Filip Kostic before the Italy forward followed up with a deadly strike from close range into the middle of the net.

Milik made it 3-0 at the death with a low, first-time shot from Federico Chiesa’s cross.

Lazio could have grabbed a consolation goal in stoppage time but a strike by substitute Matias Vecino hit the bar and an attempt from Felipe Anderson was saved by Juve keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

After another clean sheet, only Barcelona have conceded fewer goals at home (zero) than Juventus (three) among the top five European leagues this season. 

